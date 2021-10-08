Eight trains stop at Maihar: Eight trains from Bihar-UP will stop at Maihar and Durga Puja special train from Habibganj to Rewa will start: Durga Puja special train from Bihar-UP to Habibganj to Rewa will stop at Maihar, see full list

Highlights Navratri increased the number of passengers in trains

Railways started special trains from Habibganj railway station to Rewa

Eight pairs of special trains coming to Bihar-UP were given a two-minute stop at Maihar

See the complete list of trains issued by the Railways

Bhopal

Railways has tried to give relief to the railway passengers by seeing Durga Puja special trains. The festival has significantly increased the number of passengers in trains. In such a situation, the Bhopal Railway Department has decided to run a special Durga Puja train from Habibganj to Rewa. In addition, eight special trains from Bihar-UP have been given a two-minute stop at Maihar. During Navratri, a large number of devotees come to Maihar to pay obeisance to Maa Sharde. In such a situation, the railways have taken care that they do not face any problem.

Seeing the crowd of passengers, the railway administration has decided to run a special Durga Puja train from Habibganj railway station to Rewa. Train No. 01657 Habibganj – Rewa Pooja Express Special, 11.10.2021, 12.10.2021 and 13.10.2021 (three trips) depart from Habibganj station at 22:55 hrs, reach Vidisha at 23:50 hrs and Vidisha at 23:52 hrs. The hour leaves Bina, the next day it reaches Ganjbasoda at 00:20 hrs, leaves Ganjbasoda at 00:22 hrs, reaches Bina at 01:30 hrs, reaches Bina at 01:35 hrs, reaches Sagar at 03:10 hrs, reaches Sagar at 03:15 hrs from Damoh 04 Departs Damoh at 04:22 hrs, Katni Mudwara leaves at 06.15 hrs, Katni Mudwara leaves at 06:25 hrs, leaves Maihar at 07.30 hrs, leaves Maihar at 07:32 hrs, reaches Satna at 08 hrs: 20 hrs, leaves Satna at 08:25 hrs. Departure at and reach Rewa station at 09.30 hrs.

Similarly, Train No. 01658 Rewa – Habibganj Pooja Express Special will leave Rewa Station at 11.00 hrs on 12.10.2021 and 13.10.2021 (two trips). Will reach Habibganj station at 20:10 hrs. At the same time, train number 01660 Rewa – Habibganj Pooja Express will leave Rewa station at 7.10.2021 and 18.10.2021 (two trips) at 21.10 hrs and reach Habibganj station at 08.30 hrs the next day.

In addition, train number 01659 Habibganj – Rewa Pooja Express Special will leave Habibganj station on 18.10.2021 (one trip) at 09:55 and reach Rewa station at 20:10. At the same time, the Railways has appealed to the people not to crowd in the train and to abide by the Kovid rules.

These trains will stop at Maihar

The fair is held during Navratri in Maihar. A large number of devotees from other states come here. In view of this, the railway administration has given a two-minute stop to eight pairs of special trains from October 7 to October 20. All these trains will stop at Maihan station for two minutes. See list