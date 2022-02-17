World

Eileen Gu Finishes First in Free Ski Halfpipe Qualifier – Gadget Clock

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Eileen Gu Finishes First in Free Ski Halfpipe Qualifier – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Eileen Gu Finishes First in Free Ski Halfpipe Qualifier – Gadget Clock

Eileen Gu Finishes First in Free Ski Halfpipe Qualifier – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1370999234

Eileen Gu of China continued her outstanding Olympic Games, notching a score of 95.50 in the qualifying round of the women’s free ski halfpipe. 

Gu placed first, with Canada’s Rachel Karker in second place and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia in third. Sildaru has been Gu’s only major rival and is the only other athlete to compete in all three events.

The 18-year-old Gu has already won two medals in Beijing, bringing home a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle. Gu has made headlines in recent weeks for representing China though she was raised in California and attends Stanford University. 

Three Team USA skiers also qualified, as Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies placed eighth, ninth and tenth respectively. 

#Eileen #Finishes #Free #Ski #Halfpipe #Qualifier #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Booster appointments, 1st doses continue as mandates take effect

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment