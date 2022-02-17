Eileen Gu Finishes First in Free Ski Halfpipe Qualifier – Gadget Clock





Eileen Gu of China continued her outstanding Olympic Games, notching a score of 95.50 in the qualifying round of the women’s free ski halfpipe.

Gu placed first, with Canada’s Rachel Karker in second place and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia in third. Sildaru has been Gu’s only major rival and is the only other athlete to compete in all three events.

The 18-year-old Gu has already won two medals in Beijing, bringing home a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle. Gu has made headlines in recent weeks for representing China though she was raised in California and attends Stanford University.

Three Team USA skiers also qualified, as Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies placed eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.