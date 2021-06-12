Eiza Gonzalez is seen for the first time with her professional lacrosse player boyfriend Paul Rabil

Actress Eiza Gonzalez has a brand new boyfriend.

The Child Driver star was seen for the first time with professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil as they loved dinner at Plant Meals + Wine in Venice Seashore, California on Wednesday night.

This comes simply as PageSix reported the two have been relationship for greater than a month.

New couple: Eiza Gonzalez was seen stepping out with her new boyfriend, Paul Rabil, throughout a date in Venice Seashore on Wednesday night. This is the first time they’ve been pictured collectively

The 31-year-old actress and the 35-year-old professional lacrosse player gave the impression to be having fun with one another’s firm as they held one another intently as they went inside.

The pair have reportedly been relationship for properly over a month, as they had been beforehand seen spending time collectively at a star-studded get together in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian and Drake.

A supply instructed PageSix the actress was seen final week at the lacrosse player’s East Coast season opener.

‘They walked into coaching camp in Massachusetts collectively for breakfast, as he had a sport the subsequent day,’ they mentioned.

Staying protected: Gonzalez and Rabil are seen hear arm in arm as they walked into the restaurant sporting face masks

Gonzalez was wearing a classy military inexperienced jumpsuit that hid a lot of her shapely body throughout her date night time.

The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress contrasted the shade of her outfit with a pair of black heeled sneakers and carried an identical purse with her as properly.

Her attractive brunette hair fell onto her shoulders and bottom as she spent time with the professional athlete.

Dressing properly: The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress wore a classy military inexperienced jumpsuit whereas spending time with the professional lacrosse player

She notably accessorized with a number of articles of gold jewellery that added a little bit of shine to her clothes ensemble.

Rabil saved it informal throughout the night time out, as he wore a white t-shirt that confirmed off a lot of his chiseled type.

The sports activities trade determine additionally wore a pair of olive inexperienced pants and a set of black trainers that offset the gentle shade of his high.

Taking it straightforward: Rabil was wearing a form-fitting white t-shirt that clung tightly to his impeccably chiseled type

The couple later donned protecting facial coverings earlier than getting into the restaurant.

It is unclear as to how lengthy Gonzalez and Rabil have been relationship and neither of the two has made an official remark about their relationship.

Gonzalez has been romantically linked to a number of different figures in the previous, and she or he was most not too long ago seen with mannequin Dusty Lachowicz.

The previous couple was notably seen collectively final November throughout a PDA-filled date that noticed the two strolling alongside the sidewalks of West Hollywood.

Former flame: Earlier than she was related to the professional lacrosse player, Gonzalez briefly dated mannequin Dusty Lachowicz; they're seen collectively in December of 2019

The 2 gave the impression to be going sturdy throughout a number of dates that occurred throughout the following months, though they’ve apparently damaged issues off between them.

Previous to changing into concerned with the mannequin, Gonzalez was notably noticed with Timothee Chalamet.

The 2 spent a steamy summer time getaway final 12 months in Cabo San Lucas and had been pictured passionately making out at a personal resort.

Nevertheless, the pair’s romance didn’t survive lengthy after the journey again to the United States, and so they had been solely noticed with one another a handful of instances after their return.

Rabil was beforehand married to his former spouse, Kelly Berger, from 2014 till they dissolved their union in 2017.