Ejaz Patel donated ’10 wicket’ ball to Mumbai Cricket Association, this ball will be kept in ‘Pride of Palace’

Ejaz Patel, who recently created history for New Zealand by taking 10 wickets, has donated the ’10 wicket-taking ball’ to the museum of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). MCA President Vijay Patil has thanked Ejaz and appreciated him.

He has thanked the Mumbai-born Kiwi bowler. He lauded New Zealand spinner Aijaz Patel for donating the ball to the MCA museum, saying the ball would be the ‘Pride of the Palace’.

“What he (Aijaz Patel) achieved at the Wankhede Stadium was absolutely phenomenal,” Patil told PTI. The fact that he did this feat at our prestigious (Wankhede) stadium. This added to the memories of this historical ground.

The 34-year-old left-arm spinner, born in Mumbai, took all 10 wickets in the first innings of the second Test against India earlier this month. He became only the third bowler in the world after Jim Laker (1956) and Anil Kumble (1999) to do so.

Patil said, “His roots are from Mumbai, so this achievement becomes even more special. He (Aijaz) proved that he has a big heart. After achieving this feat, he showed generosity and handed us the memorable ball of taking 10 wickets. This is something that we attach great importance to and will be the pride of our MCA Museum.”

Patil said that this museum will inspire the youth. I think this (setting up of the museum) is a right step as we (Mumbai cricket) have a huge legacy.

He said, “About 80 of our players have played international cricket and one fifth of the runs scored by Indian batsmen came from the bats of Mumbai players. The move to preserve our rich heritage will inspire current and future cricketers as well.

India won the ODI World Cup title in 2011 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s six at the Wankhede Stadium itself. Patil said, “Those were very special moments, the 2011 World Cup was definitely the happiest and most special moment in Indian cricket history. This feat also happened at the Wankhede Stadium. Its memories are in our hearts.

