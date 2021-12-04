Ejaz Patel took all 10 wickets of Team India, equals Anil Kumble’s record after 22 years; Third bowler in the world to do so

Kiwi bowler Ejaz Patel has immortalized his name on the pages of history in the second Test match of the series being played between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. He single-handedly dismissed the entire Indian team and took all 10 wickets in his name. He has become the third bowler in the world to do so. In 1999, Indian legend Anil Kumble also did this feat.

Ejaz Patel bundled out India’s entire innings for 325 runs alone. While bowling historic, Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs. In front of his spin, the whole team India was piled up.

He has become the third bowler in the world to do so. Earlier, England’s Jim Laker, India’s Anil Kumble has done this feat. Jim Laker took 10 wickets for 53 runs against Australia in Manchester on 26 July 1956. After this, on 4 February 1999, Anil Kumble bundled out the entire Pakistani team for 74 runs at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla (now at Arun Jethali Stadium).

Only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in the history of Test cricket ? Take a bow, Ajaz Patel! #WTC23 , #INDvNZ , https://t.co/EdvFj8QtKD pic.twitter.com/negtQkbeKd — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2021

Now 22 years later, Ejaz Patel has equaled Anil Kumble’s record. He has come at number three in this list. Also, this is the best performance by a visiting bowler. Earlier, both Jim Laker and Anil Kumble had achieved this feat at their respective home grounds.

Ejaz was born in 1988 in Mumbai itself. Patel’s family moved to New Zealand in 1996. Ejaz is the second player to play a Test match in his birth place Mumbai. He made his Test debut for New Zealand against Pakistan in 2018. So far, he has taken 39 wickets in 19 innings of 11 matches.

In the Mumbai Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. India had a good start today, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal added 80 runs. After this started the exploits of Ajaz Patel, who took India’s three wickets for 80 runs. Virat Kohli and Pujara could not even open the account.

After this, his wonder continued on the second day as well. Earlier in the day, he took his 5th wicket by dismissing Wriddiman Saha and after that Ashwin was clean bowled on the very first ball. After this, he also dismissed the set batsman Mayank Agarwal for 150 runs. Gradually, on 325 runs, he single-handedly sent the entire team India to the pavilion.

