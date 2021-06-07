Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Actor Tarla Joshi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon Pay Tribute

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Actor Tarla Joshi Passes Away Due To Heart Assault, Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon Pay Tribute



Mumbai: Senior TV actor Tarla Joshi, who is thought for her position as Badi Beeji in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, handed away on Sunday morning as a consequence of a coronary heart assault. Nia Sharma, who performed the position of Maanvi within the common present, paid her condolence and stated that she’s going to stay her badi beeji. She wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you may be missed. Tarla ji you’ll at all times be our badi beeji.” Actor Kushal Tandon tagged Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza as he paid tribute to ‘Dadi’. Additionally Learn – Google Bhi Hai Humare Paas! Nia Sharma Slams ‘Woke Celebs’ Who Are Demonstrating Proning Approach on Social Media

Actor Anju Mahendroo first shared the information of Tarla Joshi’s dying. Whereas replying to a fan membership, she shared that group was mourning the dying of the actor. She additionally posted about how she at all times regarded as much as her as a mom determine. She wrote, “The entire group of EHMMBH is mourning the dying of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning as a consequence of a coronary heart assault…. Will miss you Baa… Relaxation in everlasting peace.” Additionally Learn – Nia Sharma Grooves To ‘In Da Membership’ on The Avenue of Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Spike | WATCH

Nia Sharma even retweeted it and wrote, Shall fondly keep in mind her as our badi beeji at all times.”

Shall fondly keep in mind her as our badi beeji❤️ at all times🙏 https://t.co/pDwDP9VzDz — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 6, 2021

Aside from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she is thought for her performances in reveals comparable to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini. She began her profession as a dressing up designer and has movies comparable to Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye to her credit score.

Speaking concerning the present, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai launched in 2011 and had a profitable run of two years. Tarla Joshi performed the position of Jeevika (Krystle) and Manvi’s (Nia) nice grandmother within the present.