Ek Mini Katha actress Kavya Thapar names Jr NTR as her favourite dancer; desires to work with Ram Charan





Kavya Thapar is being appreciated for her not too long ago launched movie, Ek Mini Katha through which was seen with Santosh Sobhan. The movie was directed by debutant Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At the moment: Ajay Devgn not eager on OTT releases, KRK’s prediction for Sooryavanshi, 83, Bell Backside and extra

Now, she has expressed her need to work with Ram Charan. In an interview, she stated, “I’m eagerly ready for a possibility to work with Mega Energy Star Ram Charan.” She stated that he’s her favourite actor within the Telugu movie Business and he or she actually likes the best way he presents himself on the large display. Additionally Learn – Filmy Friday: After being the voice of Salman Khan, have you learnt why S.P. Balasubrahmanyam abruptly stopped singing for the celebrity?

Kavya additionally talked about Charan’s father and Megastar Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR. She stated that they’re her favourite dancers in Tollywood. Additionally Learn – Completely satisfied Birthday, Priyamani: 5 unknown info of The Household Man 2 actress that may blow your thoughts

Kavya is but to finalise her subsequent movie. However, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will probably be seen collectively in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. The movie’s screenwriter and Rajamouli’s father, Ok.V. Vijayendra Prasad, opened up concerning the movie not too long ago to us. Speaking concerning the movie’s motion scenes, Vijayendra Prasad stated, “Rajamouli is mixing feelings and motion in RRR. The combat sequences within the movie will evoke intense feelings and I’m positive that the audiences will probably be awestruck by the identical.”

He added, “Boosting an excessive amount of about our personal movie will not be proper. Nevertheless, I can certainly say that it’s going to exceed all expectations it doesn’t matter what. For the primary time, I received tears whereas watching the stunt sequences within the RRR. There’s a lot ache within the drama and it’ll actually join with the viewers.”

The movie additionally stars Ajay Devgn in a particular position, whereas Alia Bhatt will probably be enjoying Sita.

