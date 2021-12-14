Ek Villain Returns 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Ek Villain Returns Movie (2022):Ek Villain Returns is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 8 July 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Plot unknown.

Ek Villain Returns Movie Details:

Movies Name : Ek Villain Returns (2022)

: Ek Villain Returns (2022) Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: 8 July 2022

8 July 2022 Director : Mohit Suri

: Mohit Suri Producer: Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aishwarya Meshraam, Amul Vikas Mohan, Anup Poddar, Pooja Raheja

Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aishwarya Meshraam, Amul Vikas Mohan, Anup Poddar, Pooja Raheja Production: Khan Awal, Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Abhishek Matai

Khan Awal, Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Abhishek Matai Writer : Aseem Arrora, Kanika Dhillon

: Aseem Arrora, Kanika Dhillon Music: Jayesh Gandhi, Jeet Gannguli, Vishal Mishra, Mithun Sharma, Ankit Tiwari

Jayesh Gandhi, Jeet Gannguli, Vishal Mishra, Mithun Sharma, Ankit Tiwari Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Ek Villain Returns Cast?

Tara Sutaria

John Abraham

Disha Patani

Raaj Vishwakarma

Arjun Kapoor

J.D. Chakravarthi

Bikram Malati

Sarthak Patel

Ivan Rodrigues

Rizwan Kalshyan

Monojit Shil

Vaibhav Choudhary

Mostafiz Mortoza

Md Azimul Islam Sheblu

Mamun

Al-Mamun Al Siyam

Emirshah

Ek Villain Returns Official Trailer

Ek Villain Returns Official Trailer Coming soon.

