Ek Villain Returns 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Ek Villain Returns Movie (2022):Ek Villain Returns is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 8 July 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Plot unknown.
Ek Villain Returns Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Ek Villain Returns (2022)
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: 8 July 2022
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Producer: Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aishwarya Meshraam, Amul Vikas Mohan, Anup Poddar, Pooja Raheja
- Production: Khan Awal, Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Abhishek Matai
- Writer: Aseem Arrora, Kanika Dhillon
- Music: Jayesh Gandhi, Jeet Gannguli, Vishal Mishra, Mithun Sharma, Ankit Tiwari
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Ek Villain Returns Cast?
- Tara Sutaria
- John Abraham
- Disha Patani
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Arjun Kapoor
- J.D. Chakravarthi
- Bikram Malati
- Sarthak Patel
- Ivan Rodrigues
- Rizwan Kalshyan
- Monojit Shil
- Vaibhav Choudhary
- Mostafiz Mortoza
- Md Azimul Islam Sheblu
- Mamun
- Al-Mamun Al Siyam
- Emirshah
Ek Villain Returns Official Trailer
Ek Villain Returns Official Trailer Coming soon.
