Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi 2021 facts, rituals, date and timings: All you need to know

This yr, Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi 2021 is noticed on Might 29. The devotees of Lord Ganesha worship him to search his blessings. Earlier than performing any auspicious activity, Lord Ganesha is worshipped. He’s all the time worshipped firstly of all Hindu rituals. He’s additionally recognized to remove sorrow and issues from individuals’s lives and bless them with good well being and joyful life. On today, modaks play a really important position as a result of this candy is likely one of the favourite eatables of Lord Ganesha, principally ready by the devotees as an providing at this pageant.

The individuals in India have a good time today by performing sure rituals. As per the Hindu calendar 2021, Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi happens on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Each month there’s a particular day devoted to the worship of Lord Ganesha generally known as Sankasthi Chaturthi.This Sankasthi Chaturthi falls within the month of Vaishakha, known as Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi.And if the Chaturthi falls on Saturday it’s discovered to be extra auspicious.

Info about Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi 2021

Devotees observe a quick the place Krishna paksha means the darker section of the moon

Sankasthi is noticed on the fourth day, i.e the Chaturthi tithi

Sankranthi means sankat hara or deliverance from obstacles and unfavorable occasions.

In accordance to the Purnimant calendar and Amavasyant calendar, Sankranthi is well known in Jyeshta month and Vaisakha month respectively.

Rituals of Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi

Devotees take a holy bathtub early within the morning

The bathtub is then adopted by performing puja for Lord Ganesha within the type of Chanakra Raja Ekadanta Ganapathi together with Sri Chakra Pitha.

This puja is finished by providing tulsi leaves, flowers, modaks, and lighting a diya throughout madhyana (midday).

The devotees normally quick from dawn to moonrise with full devotion

A few of them quick partially with fruits, dry fruits, greens, and roots of crops.

Date and Timings of Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi 2021

This yr, one of the best time for Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi begins on Might 29, 2021, and will finish on Might 30, 2021.

Ekadanta Sankasthi Chaturthi Date: Saturday Might 29, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06:33 AM on Might 29, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:03 PM on Might 30, 2021

