Ekta Kapoor Auditioned 55-60 Actresses for Naagin 6, plot to revolve around Covid? 55-60 actresses have been auditioned for ‘Naagin 6’, starcast will be announced soon!

Serpent

The primary season of Ekta Kapoor’s present went on air in November 2015. Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adah Khan performed the lead roles on this season and it was a superhit present. After this it was given the type of a franchise.

5 seasons

There have been 5 seasons of this present thus far.. and in 5 seasons thus far 12 heroines have performed the position of Naagin and everybody has left their mark.

These actresses have develop into serpents

The actresses who have been seen within the position of serpent on this sequence thus far are – Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh, Karishma Tanna, Rakshanda Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hansandnani, Ada Khan. Krishna Mukherjee..

recognition elevated in a single day

Be it Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti or Nia Sharma .. Naagin present has seen an amazing improve in her recognition. Followers have appreciated him very a lot within the type of Ichchadhari Naagin. This present can be within the information due to its VFX.