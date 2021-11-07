Ekta Kapoor Did Not Allowed On Jeetendra Set Due To His Heroines Revealed On The Kapil Sharma Show

Ekta Kapoor told on The Kapil Sharma Show that she was not given entry on the set because of Jitendra’s heroines.

Famous Bollywood actor Jitendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Jitendra made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. But whenever Jitendra was shooting, his daughter Ekta Kapoor was kept away from his sets. Not only this, Ekta Kapoor was not even given entry on the set. The reason for this was none other than Jitendra’s heroines.

This thing related to Jitendra was revealed by Ekta Kapoor herself in Kapil Sharma’s program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Ekta Kapoor appeared with father Jitendra in the Diwali special episode on the show, where she joked with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the cast and narrated some interesting anecdotes related to her life.

Ekta Kapoor said about this on The Kapil Sharma Show, “I was very cautious about Papa. I would not allow my father to shoot with anyone. I was not allowed on the sets of Papa, because I could attack the heroines. I used to be very jealous that no one would work with my father.

Talking about this, Ekta Kapoor further said, “If someone talks with my father, I did not like it at all.” Jitendra also told funny stories related to Ekta Kapoor on Kapil’s show. Actually, Kapil Sharma asked him whether Ekta used to do drama while going to school? On this, Jitendra shared the story of Ramayana related to unity.

Jitendra said, “Once I was called on the roof of the building and told that children are doing a program on Ramayana. I went to see the drama that my daughter is becoming an actor. I went there and started asking where is unity. Then the voice came, ‘Papa, I am here, I am becoming Ravana. Ekta Kapoor also revealed on Kapil’s show that her mother Shobha Sippy would not let her touch the feet of anyone other than Gulzar.