Ekta Kapoor made ‘Big Bass 15’ winner Tejashwi Prakash a serpent

Ekta Kapoor has signed trophy winner Tejaswi Prakash to play the lead role in her web series Naagin 6 after 120 days in the Bigg Boss house, leaving behind all the members. Tejashwi has won the recently concluded ‘Big Bass 15’ trophy. Along with the trophy, Tejashwi has also received a prize of Rs 40 lakh. He left behind Prateek Sahajpal in a tough competition. Tejashwi has been cast in the title role of ‘Naagin 6’ by Ekta Kapoor. Tejashwi was introduced as the ‘Nai Naagin’ during his stay in the Big Bass house. So far, actresses like Mouni Rai, Ada Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna have worked in Ekta Kapoor’s series Naagin.

‘Badman’ changed my life 33 years ago: Gulshan

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover says the role of ‘Badman’ Kesaria Vilayati, played 33 years ago in the film ‘Ram Lakhan’, changed his career. After that I became popular as ‘Badman’. Gulshan Grover, who debuted in films with Boney Kapoor’s film ‘Hum Paanch’ in 1980, acted in many films like ‘Saudagar’, ‘Tehelka’, ‘Anari’, ‘Avatar’, ‘Mohra’. His last release was the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. Gulshan is currently working in ‘Indian 2’, ‘No Means Know’, ‘Mughal’, ‘Good Maharaja’.

Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Jhund’ to release in theaters on March 4

Amitabh Bachchan’s sports film ‘Jhund’, which has been awaiting release for a long time, will hit the theaters on March 4. This is the first Hindi film directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who made the Marathi film ‘Sairat’. T-Series is the producer of the film. In ‘Jhund’, Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher from Nagpur who draws attention to football in a slum. Amitabh shared a new poster of the film on Twitter.

Jhanvi Kapoor is learning to play cricket for her film

Jhanvi Kapoor is taking cricket training for the film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. She is working with Rajkummar Rao in this film. Dinesh Karthik, the wicket keeper of the Indian team, is training him in cricket. The director of this film is Sharan Sharma. Earlier, Sharan and Jhanvi have worked together in ‘Gunjan Sharma’ released on Netflix. Karan Johar is the producer of ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The film has been announced for release in cinemas on October 7, 2022.