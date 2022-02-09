Ekta Kapoor ready for all the gaali she will get for Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 | Ekta Kapoor is ready to take abuses for Tejashwi Prakash’s Naagin 6

TV's last serpent Krishna Mukherjee was the last serpent of TV on Colors channel. Krishna appeared in the spin off series of Naagin called Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin in Ek Naya Rang Mein. In this series, all the old serpents give their wish to save Krishna's character from death so that she becomes a serpent. Surbhi Chandna Surbhi Chandna was seen in the fifth season of Naagin. Surbhi Chandna was the last serpent of the Naagin series. The story of Naagin spin-off was also paired with Surbhi. In this series, she romanced with Sharad Malhotra. start of the fifth season The fifth season started with Hina Khan. Hina Khan took the story of Naagin thousands of years back. She appeared in this series as the first Ichhadhari Naagin who gets cursed by Lord Shiva. Nia Sharma Nia Sharma was the lead character of the fourth season of Naagin. She played the character of Brinda in this season. This season had to be called off after only 37 episodes after the lockdown. jasmin bhasin Jasmin Bhasin supported Nia in Season 4 of Naagin. However, his character soon came to an end. Jasmine gained recognition with the Zee TV show Tashan – E – Ishq. After this, she was seen playing the lead role in Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Sayantani Ghosh

Season 4 started with Sayantani Ghosh. Sayantani became the mother of Brinda in this series and the princess of Sheshnag kingdom.

Karishma Tanna

The third season of Naagin started with Karishma Tanna. Although Karishma was a serpent, her character was very small. He finally took entry in the show.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti was the main lead of Naagin 3. In this serial, as much as the audience liked the pairing of Surbhi and Mahir, the chemistry of Anita and Surbhi as well.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita appeared in a gray role in Naagin 3. However, later on his character had become so interesting that everyone fell behind this character.

Adaa Khan

Adah Khan was seen playing the supporting role of Naagin in the first and second seasons.

real serpent

Mouni Roy, the real Naagin of TV. Mouni’s fan following has increased tremendously since Naagin. This show made him a star overnight.