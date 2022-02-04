Ekta Kapoor reality show Lock upp host by kangana ranaut with 16 famous celebrity.

Alt Balaji and MX Player have announced their biggest and most candid reality show ‘Lock Up: Badass Jail, Tyranny Khel’. This groundbreaking reality show will see 16 controversial celebrities put together in lock-up for months and stripped of their facilities. Apart from this, Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut will host the show. Lock Up is an intriguing reality show with a daring celebrity host, unique tasks, drama-packed fights and interesting contestants who will be ready to do anything to survive in jail. .

Kangana Ranaut said about this show that I am extremely excited and thrilled to enter OTT with such a unique and wonderful concept. The scale and reach of both Alt Balaji and MX Player is huge. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to connect with my fans and entertain them as the host of ‘Lock Up’. I would like to thank Boss Lady Ekta Kapoor, who has always supported me. I have always appreciated him and I have a lot of respect for him in my heart.

Ekta Kapoor said that it is a great pleasure to announce India’s biggest and most fearless reality show Lock Up, which will be hosted by the power house of talent and stellar actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been a close friend of mine and I am glad that I am supporting her on her first digital debut and I congratulate her for that. Lock Up, being launched in a big way, has all the features of an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is also great and I am sure it will create interest among the audience and set a new benchmark for reality shows.

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Media, said, “MX has always been a market-changer. We create products and content that appeal to our vast audience and this is what makes us India’s largest entertainment platform today. ‘Lock Up’ is another step towards changing the course of the Indian entertainment ecosystem. It is the first digital non-fiction show to release on an unprecedented scale in India.” Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022.

english summary Here read Ekta Kapoor reality show Lock upp host by kangana ranaut with 16 famous celebrity

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 12:07 [IST]