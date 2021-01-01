Ekta Kapoor rejects salary hike proposal: Balaji Telefilms shareholders reject Ekta Kapoor pay hike proposal – Ekta Kapoor Salary: Ekta Kapoor demands crores of salary from Balaji Telefilms, company says no

TV’s ‘Queen’ Ekta Kapoor is in for a big shock. Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms, had asked the company to increase the salaries of her and her mother Shobha Kapoor, which was rejected by the shareholders. Ekta’s mother Shobha Kapoor is the managing director of Balaji Telefilms. At the company’s AGM, the annual general meeting, a demand for a pay rise was made, but it was rejected. The meeting was held on 31 August 2021.

55.4% votes against unity

According to a Bloomberg Quint report, the outcome of the general meeting came on September 2. Ekta Kapoor’s pay hike was voted on, with 55.4 per cent voting against Ekta and 56.7 per cent against Shobha Kapoor’s pay hike.

Shobha Kapoor’s salary is Rs 2.69 crore

According to a report in Business Standard, Shobha Kapoor was paid Rs 2.1 crore in FY2021. This was 59.7 times the salary of any average employee in the company. Shobha Kapoor’s salary is around Rs 2.69 crore considering the decline in profits in the financial year 2022.

Ekta Kapoor’s salary is the same as her mother’s

Ekta Kapoor’s attendance record has also deteriorated, says Amit Tandon of Institutional Investors Advisory Services. In fiscal year 2021, she missed 50 percent of board meetings. In the last three years, she has attended 75 percent of board meetings. Ekta Kapoor did not receive any salary from the company in the financial year 2021. So, like Shobha Kapoor, considering the decline in profits, her estimated salary is Rs 2.69 crore in FY2022. This is in line with working in the company of their peers.

Ekta had dropped its employees’ salaries last year.

Balaji Telefilms was founded in 1994 by Ekta Kapoor and her family. According to the report, the company has been making losses for the past seven years. The Corona epidemic has exacerbated the damage. Ekta Kapoor had paid Rs 2.5 crore as salary last year. He released the money to help his fellow employees financially.