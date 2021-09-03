Ekta Kapoor says on the death of Siddharth Shukla: I never thought that the story of Agastya Rao would end like this

The news of the sudden death of actor Siddharth Shukla has shocked everyone. Something similar is the case with Ekta Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor was completely stunned when she got the news of Siddharth’s death. He did not understand that his Agastyarao was no more in this world.

Siddharth Shukla recently appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. In the same web series, Siddharth Shukla played the role of Agastya Rao.



Ekta Kapoor, who was hurt by the death of Siddharth Shukla, somehow regained her courage and shared a post on social media, meanwhile she also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. Ekta Kapoor has shared a photo of Siddharth Shukla on her Instagram account.



He wrote together, ‘I have been completely numb for a long time. I still feel like I did last year. Two young men and their unplanned destiny. Dear Siddhartha, rest in peace. I never thought that Agastyarao’s story would end like this. May God give courage to the family and their loved ones. Seeing how much love our show received, I can say that the fans really loved it.

Celebrities gather at Siddharth’s house

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. The news of his death has made the situation worse, from fans to celebrities. As soon as the news of the actor’s death was received, celebrities from the world of film and TV started arriving at Siddharth Shukla’s house. From Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao to Shefali Jariwala, Aarti Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Ali Gony, Rashmi Desai and Jasmine Bhasin, many celebrities reached Siddharth’s house.

Shahnaz Gill arrives to say goodbye

Siddharth Shukla’s body was taken to Oshiwara Cemetery for cremation. His special friend Shahnaz Gill has also reached the cemetery to pay his last respects to Siddharth.