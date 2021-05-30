Ekta Kapoor Shares An Ode To Bade Acche Lagte Hai That Celebrates Mature Love





Mumbai: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar was one of many well-liked reveals of Indian tv. The present garnered immense love from the viewers for its quirky mature love story narrative. Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of the present and BTS scenes as she celebrates 10 years of the profitable present. She thanked the actors and her staff for creating such a present. Additionally Learn – The Kapil Sharma Present Fame Sumona Chakravarti Pens Down A Private Observe And Reveals She Is ‘Unemployed’

Sharing a clip, she wrote, “Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard this morning a lot love was skilled on this one! An ode to mature love! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d entire staff.” Additionally Learn – Damaged However Stunning 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Kabir Singh’ Avatar Guidelines Hearts Once more

She then shared a follow-up video and captioned it, “A present is made by a staff This can be a video from the staff ( haven’t talked about many particularly @sufibaby in d final publish) thanku staff n audiences.”

Sumona Chakravarti additionally celebrated the ten years of the favored present and catapulted that the present made her a family identify. She wrote an extended publish, “Joyful tenth Anniversary to a present that catapulted me right into a family identify. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A present that gave me my due as an actor, made me well-liked. BALH is my declare to fame. My function of Natasha/Nutz/choti stays closest to my coronary heart. What a graph the character had over a span of three yrs. A present that was profitable due to the makers, the writers, the creatives, all the forged & crew. Thank u a lot for showering us with abundance of affection even after the present bought over.”

Ram Kapoor acknowledged final 12 months when the present’s rerun was aired on tv in the course of the lockdown, “If I had a option to restart a present over again, it could be this one.” Beforehand, he had stated that if he needed to ever choose three issues that might be his profession highlights, Bade Acche Lagte Hain would undoubtedly make it to the listing.

The present was based mostly on the Gujarati play ‘Patrani’ by Imtiaz Patel. The present options Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey and plenty of others.