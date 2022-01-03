Ekta Kapoor tested corona positive share Instagram post appealed to people. Ekta Kapoor appeals to the people to share the post on Corona positive Instagram

New updates related to corona virus are coming out continuously. In such a situation, popular producer Ekta Kapoor has informed that she has been infected with Corona. Ekta Kapoor has informed through a post on social media that she has been infected with Corona. Ekta Kapoor has told that even after taking many precautions, she has become a victim of corona.

Ekta Kapoor has written on her Instagram that even after taking all the precautions, my corona report has come positive. Ekta Kapoor wrote on Instagram post that despite taking all precautions my corona report has come positive. Ekta Kapoor further wrote that I am fine. I appeal to all those people who have come in contact with me in the past to get a corona test done.

Let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor had a party with her girl gang a few days back. Where Ekta Kapoor was with Neelam Kothari, Pooja Sippy and friend Shabina. Earlier, the corona report of TV actress Delnaaz Irani has also come positive. With this, TV actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife and son have also become victims of Kovid.

Arjun Bijlani has also been infected with Kovid in the past. John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal also informed about themselves being Kovid positive on Monday morning. Along with this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur have also been found to be Kovid positive continuously in the last few days. It is worth noting that the news of rapid increase in the case of Corona is coming to the fore. According to the report, after Christmas and New Year, the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in the country. All the rules are being tightened again by the government regarding Corona.

Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:29 [IST]