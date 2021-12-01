Ekta Kapoor to produce 23 projects in 2022- From Naagin 6 to Mentalhood Season 2, Jersey is in the list | Ekta Kapoor’s 23 projects will be released in the year 2022 – from Naagin 6 to Shahzada, Jersey included in the list

Ekta Kapoor is rightly considered as the content queen. With a successful 2021 end, the makers are aiming to make 2022 even better, with 23 projects slated for release.

Talking about her projects slated to release in the year 2022, Ekta says, “I am very happy to announce that my team and I are all set to release over 23 projects in 2022. We have There is some amazing content ready to release across various platforms, be it theatre, web shows or TV channels. When it comes to providing entertainment to the audience, we at Balaji always believe in experimentation and are looking forward to our upcoming projects. With this we have tried to take the level up a notch.”

Some projects have been shot and are ready for release, while some are still in the development stage. #hashtagwarss, Verdict 2, Mentalhood S2, Apaharan 2, Twenty Two Locker Room, Class of 2021, A Cold Mess, Pheri are some of ALTBalaji’s projects which are ready for release.

In the TV space, we have Naagin 6, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2, Kahaan Hum Chale, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar 2. And, when it comes to films, the line-up includes Ek Villain Returns, Freddy, U Turn, Hansal Mehta’s next thriller, Jersey, Good Bye, KTina, Dobara, LSD 2.

In 2021, Ekta Kapoor had released many shows and many of her films were also such, which have been shot throughout the year. The filmmaker is set to collaborate with big names of the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta among many others. He has 4 hits in the line, along with TV and web content ready to knock.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:37 [IST]