Ekta Kapoor updates about her reality show host | Kareena, Kangana, Shilpa, Rohit who will host Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show

9 seconds ago
Ever since content queen and producer Ekta Kapoor announced the biggest reality show ever in India, fan excitement is at its peak. Though the title and concept of the show has not been revealed to the fans, but the public has started speculating about the host of the show. In such a situation, putting an end to all these speculations, Ekta R Kapoor has issued a disclaimer about the show on Instagram.

In the video, he can be heard saying that the show will not be a dance or singing reality show, but something that no one has seen before. It will be a non-fiction show with a never-before-seen concept.

While we all wait for more details about the reality show to come out, it surely looks like the biggest non-fiction show India has ever produced. So, stay tuned too! It is worth noting that ever since the talk of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show started, there are reports that stars like Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty have been approached to host the show.

