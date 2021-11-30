El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
El Chapo, wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Emma Coronel Esporo, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for helping her husband run a multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Caught in 2014.
Ms. Coronel, who married former beauty queen Jeanne El Chapo – her real name is Joaquin Guzman Loera – was arrested at Dulles International Airport near Washington in February, 2007, on her 18th birthday, two years after her husband was convicted. A lawsuit in New York City and a life sentence in prison.
She has been under surveillance by US authorities for months. She was finally convicted in June of helping Mr. Guzman smuggle drugs across the U.S. border and make dramatic flights out of a high-security Mexican prison, an operation involving a self-propelled train cart, a watch with GPS equipment and a watch. He dug a mile-long tunnel into his cell shower.
The dual US-Mexican citizen, Ms. Coronel, like her husband, has long been a figure of public attraction, a role she has often stroked because of her lavish lifestyle and her irrational attitude towards the paparazzi. During her sentencing hearing in Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., she expressed “true remorse” for her crimes and asked Judge Rudolf Contreras to ignore the fact that she is the wife of a notorious drug lord.
“Maybe because of that, you have a reason to be harsh on me,” Ms. Coronel said. “But I pray you don’t.”
While it is unusual for law enforcement to go after drug-addicted individuals, plaintiffs in Mr. Guzman’s case presented conclusive evidence that Ms. Coronel, in her 20s, was deeply involved in her husband’s criminal business.
She presented BlackBerry messages, for example, explaining that she had helped Mr. Guzman in his illegal operations, sometimes with her own father, Ines Coronel Barreras, who was one of her husband’s top lieutenants, and was arrested in Mexico in 2013. .
Other messages suggest that Ms Coronel not only escaped from Mr Guzman’s well-known 2015 tunnel from the Altiplano prison in Toluca, Mexico, but also helped avoid capture by US and Mexican authorities in 2012 after a false raid in Mexico. Resort town Cabo San Lucas.
During Mr Guzman’s trial, his one-time chief of staff, Damaso Lopez Nunez, told the jury that Ms Coronel had tried to help her husband escape from prison again after he was re-arrested in 2016 and returned to Altiplano. Mr. According to Lopez, Ms. Coronel had planned to bribe high-ranking Mexican prison officials, but Mr. Guzman was extradited to the United States for trial before the plan could be implemented.
As part of her plea agreement with the government, Ms. Coronel agreed to raise about $ 1.5 million in illicit income from her husband’s illicit operations. She confessed to helping him smuggle at least 450 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of heroin and about 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States over the past few years, although she received relatively little punishment because of her role in her trafficking. Drugs made her a “minimal participant” in a major criminal activity, according to her petition agreement.
“The defendant was not the organizer, the leader, the boss or any other kind of manager,” said Anthony J. Nardozi, the federal prosecutor, told the court. “Instead, she was sitting on a big wheel of a criminal organization.”
In the wake of Ms. Coronel’s arrest, she – Mr. Like many of Guzman’s former allies, there was widespread speculation that the Sinaloa had decided to cooperate with US authorities against other members of the drug cartel. But in court documents filed this month, prosecutors say she has only helped the government in its own case.
Ms. Coronel’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichman, called the allegations of her collaborating with the government “trash” and endangered her client’s life. “I don’t know if she can return to her home in Mexico,” Mr Lichman said.
Even in the absence of Mr. Guzman, the Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most powerful criminal mafias in Mexico. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein.
