El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

El Chapo, wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Emma Coronel Esporo, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for helping her husband run a multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Caught in 2014.

Ms. Coronel, who married former beauty queen Jeanne El Chapo – her real name is Joaquin Guzman Loera – was arrested at Dulles International Airport near Washington in February, 2007, on her 18th birthday, two years after her husband was convicted. A lawsuit in New York City and a life sentence in prison.

She has been under surveillance by US authorities for months. She was finally convicted in June of helping Mr. Guzman smuggle drugs across the U.S. border and make dramatic flights out of a high-security Mexican prison, an operation involving a self-propelled train cart, a watch with GPS equipment and a watch. He dug a mile-long tunnel into his cell shower.

The dual US-Mexican citizen, Ms. Coronel, like her husband, has long been a figure of public attraction, a role she has often stroked because of her lavish lifestyle and her irrational attitude towards the paparazzi. During her sentencing hearing in Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., she expressed “true remorse” for her crimes and asked Judge Rudolf Contreras to ignore the fact that she is the wife of a notorious drug lord.