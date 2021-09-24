After her failed attempt to earn an honest wage, Leo returns to the apartment she shares with her mother (played by Amalia’s real mother, Elle Ullman). There is no food in the fridge, bills are not paid, and neither mother nor daughter has work. Instead, they get by through gifting, donning fur coats to dine at restaurants where they run the unpaid tab. Leo is conflicted, but his mother is happily committed to the scandal, regardless of the consequences. She argues that food is always free, at least in jail.

It’s a dry comedy that receives amusing recognition rather than Bailey laughs, and Ullman, as a first-time feature director, makes the clever decision to set a quirky tone. The film was shot in black and white, and music has been used sparingly. Even as Leo and his mother present Aishwarya’s presence with bespoke gowns and designer T-shirts, they are caught in a world of austerity. Like its grifter characters, “El Planeta” conveys a hint of luxury, but it is not luxuriant, creating an experience that is more than just intellectually satisfying.

plant

not evaluated. In Spanish, with subtitles. Walking Time: 1 hour 19 minutes. in Theaters.