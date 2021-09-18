El Salvador’s secret weapon: a fan and his computer
SAN SALVADOR – For more than a decade, Hugo Alvarado researched the Internet for soccer players who could improve on El Salvador’s national teams. He was, he shamelessly admits, very good at it.
Working from a home computer in California, he quickly recognized dozens of members of the vast Salvadoran diaspora, players with Salvadoran-sounding names or Salvadoran-looking faces, and on rosters of European professional clubs, MLS academy teams, and American college programs. Then one by one he tracked them down. Those expressing interest in playing for El Salvador were added to a growing database on Alvarado’s website.
However, there was always one hitch: Alvarado did not work for the Soccer Federation of El Salvador. He had no right to recruit players to his national teams. He was just a fan who wanted to support better teams.
“I wanted to see a more competitive national team,” he said this week, more than a decade after starting his project. “That’s why I do what I do.”
With the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starting this week in North and Central America, much talk has been raised about rebuilding the United States men’s team in the wake of the 2017 qualifying failure. But on Thursday its first rival, El Salvador, also has new leaders, a new coach and a new crop of bright young talent. And the reconstruction it does can be just as extensive.
El Salvador was the first Central American country to qualify for the World Cup in 1970, and the first to return for the second time in 1982. Since then its team has mostly been bogged down by small mindedness, big scandals and one. Inability – or unwillingness – to modernize. Quietly, all that can change.
Last fall, the Federation of El Salvador appointed Diego Henriquez, a former youth international who played college football in the United States, as its first sports director. Henriquez’s first hire was Hugo Pérez, a respected former US soccer player and coach.
Their aim, initially, was to focus on stocking El Salvador’s youth teams with better players, from anywhere they could find them. A former United States Under-17 player from Indiana with a Salvadoran father. New York Red Bull Academy Products with Salvadoran Mother. A supporter in the Netherlands who was actually eligible to play for four countries, and had already worn the jersey of one of them. Even Perez’s nephew, Christian Pulisic’s former U.S. youth football teammate, fits the bill.
That kind of open-arm strategy is hardly unique – Italy, England, Spain and many other countries all have foreign-born players on the field – and Perez knows its value as well as anyone: Born in El Salvador, He played more than 70 times for the United States and represented the country at the Olympics and World Cups. And he, like almost everyone in Salvadoran football, had heard of the detective work Alvarado was doing.
“Bringing talent from different parts of the world can be a plan in any federation,” Henriquez said, noting that the United States has done it for a long time, and that Mexico has more recently developed and developed in America. Changed for players. “It’s part of the restructuring of our identity.”
However, ambition works best with a plan. Under Perez and Henriquez, El Salvador has a holistic approach: high-quality training and coaching, but also nutrition and sleep and fitness improvements and “what does it mean to represent El Salvador, what does it mean to wear a national team jersey”. “Emphasis on, what does it mean to come to camp and become a professional.”
Early returns have been promising: Hired to run the youth teams, Henriquez and Perez added responsibility for the senior team in April, a change in coaching after worrying results in the first round of World Cup qualifying. Around young players and new recruits, El Salvador entered the knockout rounds of this summer’s Gold Cup, a major regional championship, and even faced a brief scare to Mexico before being knocked out in the quarter-finals. Gave.
El Salvador has some confusion about the job ahead in World Cup qualifying: the region gets only three-and-a-half places in next year’s tournament from its eight-team octagon qualifier, and some expect La Selecta, as That El Salvador is known, to claim a . However, the representation of the region will increase when the World Cup expands to 48 teams in its next cycle.
“Our main objective is 2026,” Henriquez said. “We’ve just started, and we know it.”
By then more new players will be part of the plans, but so will Alvarado. On the day he was hired last October, Henriquez told reporters he was open to “anyone who can help” to improve El Salvador. One of their first stops was in California for a man with a rich knowledge of home computers and available players. In October, Henriquez appointed Alvarado as the first full-time scout in the federation’s history.
Henriquez said the plan was to refine Alvarado’s hobby and focus on finding specific ones, not every potential selector player. Instead of a vacuum cleaner, he or she will briefly become an individual buyer, presented with a shopping list of specific needs – for example, complementing an age group’s team, or providing options for what to look for in a certain condition. perform, or a specific role. He, and Henriquez, still aren’t sure how much talent may be available.
“I want five Hugo Alvarados in North America,” Henriquez said.
Alvarado’s latest find, 20-year-old midfielder Enrico Dueas, is just as likely as he and El Salvador’s seek. A veteran of the Ajax and Vitesse academies and eligible through his ancestry to play for four countries – the Netherlands, where he was born, but also El Salvador, Finland and Curaçao – Dueासas was discovered by Alvarado through the player’s sister. It was after systematically going through the list of Facebook friends of the Dunas they met.
Receptive to the approach, Dueas made his competitive debut for El Salvador at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico in March, and was included in Perez’s roster for the first three World Cup qualifiers.
On Sunday, he arrived in El Salvador for the first time.
For Alvarado, Duenas and another player they recognized long ago, the uncapped Costa Rican import Christian Martinez, has created the kind of buzz when it was first tempted to build its own website.
But they are rekindling memories of how their father used to talk about the glory days of El Salvador of 1982 and 1970, before civil war sent the country’s citizens to safety around the world. Now he is trying to get at least some people back.
“I firmly believe that we have the talent to make a team in the World Cup,” Alvarado said. “And I’m a firm believer that foreign-born Salvadorans can get us there faster.”
#Salvadors #secret #weapon #fan #computer
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.