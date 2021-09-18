El Salvador’s secret weapon: a fan and his computer

SAN SALVADOR – For more than a decade, Hugo Alvarado researched the Internet for soccer players who could improve on El Salvador’s national teams. He was, he shamelessly admits, very good at it.

Working from a home computer in California, he quickly recognized dozens of members of the vast Salvadoran diaspora, players with Salvadoran-sounding names or Salvadoran-looking faces, and on rosters of European professional clubs, MLS academy teams, and American college programs. Then one by one he tracked them down. Those expressing interest in playing for El Salvador were added to a growing database on Alvarado’s website.

However, there was always one hitch: Alvarado did not work for the Soccer Federation of El Salvador. He had no right to recruit players to his national teams. He was just a fan who wanted to support better teams.

“I wanted to see a more competitive national team,” he said this week, more than a decade after starting his project. “That’s why I do what I do.”