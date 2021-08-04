Elaine Thompson-Herah Blocked Temporarily From Instagram

The International Olympic Committee owns the intellectual property associated with the Olympic Games, limiting what athletes and other accredited personnel may share on their social media accounts, including certain images or videos of the Games.

A spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, confirmed that it deleted a video but Thompson-Herah’s access was mistakenly suspended.

Instagram removes content when it is reported by the person or organization that owns the rights, the spokesperson said.

Thompson-Herah set a Jamaican record in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 21.53 seconds and an Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 10.61 seconds, beating American Florence Griffith Joyner of 10, 62 of 1988.

Her next race will be on Thursday when she competes in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.