Elaine Thompson-Herah Blocked Temporarily From Instagram
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who made history in Tokyo by becoming the first woman to win gold in the 100 and 200 meters in back-to-back Games, was temporarily barred from posting on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon after she shared a video of his Olympic races.
“I was blocked on Instagram for posting the Olympic races because I did not have the right to do so. So see you in 2 days, ”she said on Twitter Tuesday.
However, she regained permission to post hours after her tweet. “My block is erased,” she posted on an Instagram story Tuesday night, with two hugging face emoji.
The International Olympic Committee owns the intellectual property associated with the Olympic Games, limiting what athletes and other accredited personnel may share on their social media accounts, including certain images or videos of the Games.
A spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, confirmed that it deleted a video but Thompson-Herah’s access was mistakenly suspended.
Instagram removes content when it is reported by the person or organization that owns the rights, the spokesperson said.
Thompson-Herah set a Jamaican record in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 21.53 seconds and an Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 10.61 seconds, beating American Florence Griffith Joyner of 10, 62 of 1988.
Her next race will be on Thursday when she competes in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.
