Elaine Thompson-Herah Won the 200 Meters, Her Second Gold in Tokyo
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is once again Olympic champion.
Three days after winning the women’s 100-meters, Thompson-Herah escaped the field in the 200-meter Tuesday night to win in 21.53 seconds, a national record.
Christine Mboma of Namibia was second and Gabby Thomas of the United States third.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won silver in the 100m, was fourth.
Earlier in the evening, three Americans advanced to the men’s 200-meter semi-finals, but not without some drama.
One of the favorites, Noah Lyles, slowed down as his heat approached and was passed by two riders, missing an automatic qualifying spot. He then qualified for the final based on his time. Lyles said he was following his plan – which apparently meant saving energy – but admitted it turned out to be “a bit risky.”
#Elaine #ThompsonHerah #Won #Meters #Gold #Tokyo
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.