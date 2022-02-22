Elderly Chicago couple brutally beaten in broad daylight, wife only able to eat soup: Report



An elderly couple in the vicinity of Irving Park in Chicago said they were attacked by a man for no apparent reason as they were walking home in broad daylight.

The couple believed the man followed them before they started punching and kicking from the Chicago Transit Blue Authority line, CBS 2 reported.

“We are the people of the city,” Bob Tatarin told the TV station. “We take the blue line as much as we can.” He and his wife, Catherine, are still recovering from the beatings that left him with bloody, bruised and broken noses.

One day last week, at around 3 pm, the victims think that the attack was random. They said the attackers did not steal anything but their peace of mind.

Tatarin said that when they reached the Irving Park Road Blue Line platform in the middle of the Kennedy Expressway, he realized that someone was right behind him.

“Here’s a guy trying to push the turnstile with him,” he said. The man did not give up when they landed on the platform. “The man was four feet away from us, still.”

The man was reportedly as close as a 72-year-old Tatar man when crossing the street, but Bob said the man was still behind when the man turned to ask if he was following them.

“Did you have a problem?” He muttered.

The man then broke his wife’s jaw and wrist and began to sway.

“Then he gave me the watch – the same method – I would say six, seven, eight times to the head, and I went downstairs,” he said.

Bob lied to the man in an attempt to stop the attack.

“I shouted, ‘My wife – she’s really sick, she has cancer!'” Bob said. “She turned around and left.”

Katherine doesn’t really have cancer, but she did need two surgeries because of the attack.

He is unable to open his mouth, and can only drink soup-like liquid for six to eight weeks.

Chicago police have told CBS2 they have not made any arrests in the case.