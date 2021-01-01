Elderly love couple: Grandmother joins 24-year-old boyfriend in Rome Georgia: 61-year-old grandmother marries 37-year-old boyfriend

A 61-year-old woman in the US state of Georgia has married her 24-year-old boyfriend. Despite the age difference of 37 years, the picture of the married couple is now going viral on social media as well. The boyfriend’s name is Quran McCain, while the girlfriend’s name is Cheryl McGregor. When the two first met, Koran was only 15 years old.According to a Daily Mail report, Curran McCain and Cheryl McGregor said the two first met in Rome, Georgia. He insisted the two did not have romantic feelings until last year. One of the children of this woman is older than her boyfriend. Despite this, the woman said that their sex life is very good and the two have good chemistry.

Said on age difference – we don’t think so

“We never think about the age difference because Cheryl is so young with her soul and heart,” McCain said. “I think the biggest misconception is that I’m using it or waiting for it to happen,” Priyakar said. Cheryl also said that her boyfriend’s thoughts are completely different.

He has more than 8 lakh followers on TickTalk

Cheryl said she is very kind to me and I think she is very young. He can never do that. He is very emotional and cares for me. He is emotional and it also shows that he really cares about me. Both of them have opened a TickTock account for their fans. His account t ttvleolove-3 has more than 826,000 followers.

The woman’s son was the manager of the restaurant

The couple first met in 2012 at a restaurant in Rome, Georgia. Cheryl’s son Chris was the manager of the restaurant. Cheryl often went to this restaurant to visit her son or to have a meal. At the time, Quran was only 15 years old, so the two had an acquaintance, but nothing like love. Kuran said Cheryl was driving a luxury car, which is why I looked at her so carefully.

After a long time we met last year

Later, Quran quit his job at the restaurant. The couple then met on November 4 last year at a department store. Kuran had come to buy some things, where he met Cheryl, who was working as a cashier. The Quran says that I used to see her every day, she was always very happy, but today she was sad and when I asked her the reason, she started crying.

Went on a date and got engaged

The two then came in contact with each other. He made some videos of her dancing with him which went viral and garnered 1.3 million likes. This brought the couple closer and eventually their relationship became romantic. The boy said that after this we went on a date and I proposed to him. Then we got engaged too.

