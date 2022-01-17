Elderly man using cane punched in head in Brooklyn; suspect arrested thanks to homeless shelter workers



BROOKLYN (WABC) — Police in Brooklyn arrested a man who they are saying punched an aged man in the head.

It occurred on Friday, January 14 at 12 p.m. on 4th Avenue.

Police say 29-year-old Disheem Riley approached the 79-year-old man, who was using a cane on the time and punched him as soon as in the head.

They are saying Riley then took off on a scooter leaving the sufferer mendacity on the bottom.

The sufferer was handled on the scene for a minor harm to his head.

Riley was arrested and was residing at a shelter close by.

Staff on the homeless shelter noticed the video launched by police and reported him to the NYPD.

Riley is now dealing with fees of harassment and assault.

Anybody with info in regard to this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

