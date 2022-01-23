Elderly scam: Scammer’s arrest caught on video after he was outwitted by 73-year-old Long Island woman

Elderly rip-off: Scammer’s arrest caught on video after he was outwitted by 73-year-old Long Island woman



SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) — Officers on Long Island are alerting individuals to aged scams after a 73-year-old woman helped police outwit a bunch of would-be fraudsters.The woman from Seaford grew to become suspicious when she obtained a name from a person Thursday afternoon claiming to be her grandson.

He mentioned he was in jail.She later obtained a second name from a faux lawyer asking for $8,000 for her grandson’s bail.

That is when the woman determined to make a name herself, to Nassau County Police.

Officers have been interviewing the woman concerning the incident when a 3rd man referred to as claiming to be a bail bondsman.

He mentioned he was within the neighborhood and will cease by to select up the money.

Officers instructed her to observe together with the rip-off and allow them to deal with the remaining.

When the person got here to her dwelling to select up the cash, she handed over an empty envelope and the officers ready inside jumped into motion.The dramatic occasion was all captured on the woman’s dwelling safety digital camera.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder applauded the woman for taking motion by reaching out to native authorities.

“She’s sensible sufficient to name out and attain out to the police division and say, ‘I believe I am being taken benefit of,'” Ryder mentioned.

The commissioner urged the general public to talk to susceptible relations and neighbors about potential scams and what to be careful for.

“These people sit at dwelling and don’t have anything else to do however consider methods to reap the benefits of our aged,” Ryder mentioned.

Joshua Estrella Gomez, 28, has been charged with tried grand larceny.

Ryder joked the woman could also be made a member of the police division for her efforts within the arrest.

“It was dramatic, and I believe the county government goes to deputize her as one among our police commissioners,” Ryder mentioned.

