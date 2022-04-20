Elderly woman lost lacs in the affair of dating silver singles in America

An elderly woman from Illinois, America, fell in love with a young man on a dating website. Not only did the woman lose lakhs of rupees behind the young man, but she also had to mortgage the house. Even after doing all this, there was neither love nor lover. Now the situation has become such that the woman is deeply in debt and is planning to pursue her retirement as well. All this ordeal has been shared by a woman named Kathy herself in an interview.

According to the information, the matter is of Illinois, America. Kathy, who lives here, has shared everything during a conversation with ABC7. In this, she told that she had met a young man on an online dating site ‘Silver Singles’. According to the woman, the young man was of a young age and he had extorted money from her from time to time by telling many problems. The woman trapped in the love trap lost 92 thousand dollars (about 70 lakhs) in the affair of the young man.

According to Kathy, the dating scam has made her condition so bad that she has to extend her retirement time. So that he can come out of the debt he has owed. Kathy has openly shared everything about the entire dating scam and alleged boyfriend to ABC7. Kathy said, “When I found him on the dating website, I found him very intelligent. Actually this website works to provide partners only to people above fifty years.

Kathy told that in the first meeting itself, I killed that young man because in the pleasant way he was telling, anyone could slip on him. I never met him but he won my heart. I fell in love with him too. However, after a few days he started asking me for money. Cathy said I thought I should help if it bothered me. Then Kathy sent him money several times.

Several days later, when Kathy talked about meeting the young man, he deferred and said that he was going to Torton for a job. Then he also took about Rs 4 lakh from Kathy in the name of getting a work permit and also took lakhs of rupees by saying about the accident. With all this money, Kathy had mortgaged her house as well. Meanwhile, when the woman saw The Tinder Swindler Show on Netflix, her senses were blown away. She had come to know that she had been a victim of fraud. After this, the woman had a lot of debate with the young man, but the result was in front of Kathy.