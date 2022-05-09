World

Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue to clash over the economy as pre-polling opens across the country

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue to clash over the economy as pre-polling opens across the country
Written by admin
Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue to clash over the economy as pre-polling opens across the country

Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue to clash over the economy as pre-polling opens across the country

The high number of postal votes is expected to delay the final May 21 election result, Liberal candidates are expected to benefit from United Australia Party preferences in key seats and the prime minister and opposition leader continue to debate how the economy should be run.
#Election #LIVE #updates #Scott #Morrison #Anthony #Albanese #continue #clash #economy #prepolling #opens #country

READ Also  Ukrainian mayor says city 'must be ready' for more Russian attacks after deadly airstrikes reported

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment