Election 2022: Sydney, NSW seats in focus



“That’s occurred – I’d be mendacity if I stated it hadn’t,” he stated. “However the level I say is that clearly the final two years have been robust in Australia, however Australia’s management has meant that we’ve carried out higher than just about some other nation in the world.”

He conceded fairly just a few voters had instructed him they wished to vote for him however didn’t like his boss, Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Zimmerman stated reactions had been optimistic, however he had a “nail-biting evening” forward, and stated he at all times felt nervous on election day.

Liberal candidate Trent Zimmerman casts his vote in the North Sydney citizens at Willoughby Public Faculty. Credit score:Kate Geraghty

Renshaw additionally stopped by the polling sales space to make a last-minute attraction as voters headed inside.

Zimmerman, a Liberal backbencher, is preventing to fend off a problem from local weather unbiased candidate Kylea Tink and Labor’s Catherine Renshaw.

North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman has voted at Willoughby Public Faculty and stayed to talk to voters, alongside along with his accomplice Carlos Toledo.

Unbiased Allegra Spender, who’s campaigning in the seat of Wentworth, checks out the cake stall at Double Bay Public Faculty. Credit score:Edwina Pickles

This is without doubt one of the largest cubicles in the citizens of Wentworth, and in 2019 it swung pretty exhausting behind Dave Sharma, who captured 60 per cent of the vote in opposition to Kerryn Phelps. Sharma and Spender each hung out speaking to voters as they waited in the queue.

Amongst them was the ABC’s well being knowledgeable and coronavirus commentator Norman Swan, who wasn’t giving out any clues about who may get his help.

Politics regarded a little bit like showbusiness when Allegra Spender arrived at Double Bay Public Faculty simply earlier than 10am, with the cameras following her into the varsity corridor previous an extended queue of individuals ready to solid their votes.

Deves insists she has an opportunity of profitable

‘Going to be tight, however individuals are looking for change’: Spender

‘Going to be tight, however individuals are looking for change’: Spender

“In the present day is a big day, so I’ve obtained to be right here with him,” he stated.

Toledo stated he had tried to avoid the marketing campaign, preferring to help Zimmerman from dwelling, however he made an exception for election day.

Tech employee Manon Pietra had one foremost purpose for throwing her help behind Spender: local weather.

“I believe it’s going to be tight, however individuals are actually looking for change,” she stated.

Spender stated the suggestions on the cubicles had been “unbelievable” and voters had been glad to have an actual selection between a celebration consultant and a group consultant.

“It’s lower than me to find out who’s the top of the social gathering,” she stated.

“I’ll negotiate on [the issues of] local weather and integrity,” she stated. She was pleased to barter with Scott Morrison, too.

Pressed once more by journalists who she would help in the occasion of a hung parliament, Spender stated she would look first at whichever main social gathering received essentially the most seats.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the Liberal Social gathering’s preselection processes in his state will want be overhauled earlier than the following election whatever the election end result, following this 12 months’s preselection “debacle”.

“We haven’t had a secure prime ministership for a very long time so to vary the federal government once more will not be going to be that nice,” the 41-year-old stated. – Michael Koziol

He stated the previous few years had been “exhausting to swallow” for lots of people, however the authorities had carried out an excellent job general.

However for software program entrepreneur Nick Boudrie, Sharma’s expertise in diplomacy and authorities received the day.

The 34-year-old additionally wished to “give the key events a shake-up”. She was curt when it got here to assessing Scott Morrison. “He must go,” she stated. “I adopted the marketing campaign loads. All of the momentum across the teals was attention-grabbing and good to see.”

“Must be carried out. Somebody must take the lead on it,” she stated emphatically.

“In some methods the marketing campaign has been fairly unfavourable, however I believe most individuals right here in Bennelong and throughout the nation desire a dose of positivity and hope,” Perrottet stated.

Former prime minister John Howard held the seat for 3 many years earlier than shedding spectacularly to Maxine McKew in 2007.

The Premier stated he was selecting up “very optimistic” indicators on the bottom in Bennelong. The Liberal Social gathering holds the seat on a seemingly safe margin of seven per cent, however it turned a extremely aggressive contest following the retirement of well-liked longtime member John Alexander.

“I’ve stated I believe the preselection course of in our state was a debacle and I wish to make certain it’s improved going ahead, no matter what occurs tonight,” Perrottet instructed the Herald. “Even when we’re profitable, it doesn’t imply issues can’t be improved.”

NSW Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet (centre) at West Ryde Public Faculty to help the Liberal candidate for Bennelong, Simon Kennedy. Credit score:Dean Sewell

Liberal Social gathering candidates for a number of key NSW seats had been solely put in days earlier than the election was referred to as due to factional infighting that went all the way in which to the Excessive Courtroom and resulted in an intervention by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Perrottet was campaigning in West Ryde, in the hotly contested seat of Bennelong, after voting earlier in the day in Beecroft.

The Liberal candidate for Bennelong, Simon Kennedy, voted at his highschool, Epping Boys Excessive, in the morning.

He stated the Liberal Social gathering’s coverage to permit first dwelling consumers to entry their tremendous for a house deposit was resonating strongly with younger voters in his citizens.

“I believe it’s going to be nearer than folks count on,” he stated of the election consequence. – Matthew Knott

Rock star welcome for Zali Steggal in Warringah

Unbiased teal candidate Zali Steggall was greeted like an especially small scale rockstar when she solid her vote at Balgowlah North Public Faculty, which her youngsters as soon as attended, this morning.

Some interactions, like being handed a field of teal colored cupcakes, had been clearly deliberate. Others appeared spontaneous.

Luci Volpe, 6, was an enormous fan of Steggall’s electrical marketing campaign bus. “Subsequent Cease Zali,” its show reads, although Steggall is hoping that her subsequent cease will as soon as once more be Canberra.

Unbiased candidate for Warringah Zali Steggall greets early voters at Balgowlah North Public Faculty. Credit score:Louise Kennerley

Luci’s mum Alissa Volpe stated she had beforehand been a swinging voter, tending towards the Liberal Social gathering, earlier than Steggall ran for the seat on the final election and defeated former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

She had been swayed by Steggall’s work helping native colleges and sporting fields in addition to her values. Luci hopes to be knowledgeable soccer participant and if not, an accountant like his father.

“It’s who aligns with what you’re in search of,” Volpe stated.

Steggall stated she hoped to be joined by extra teal independents in federal Parliament. “I’ve each finger and toe crossed to have much more independents down there,” she stated.

She downplayed predictions her opponent, Katherine Deves, would obtain a low vote due to her controversial remarks about trans folks, saying many citizens would vote for a celebration, not an individual. – Nick Bonyhady

Teals not ‘conventional grassroots independents’: Sharma

Liberal MP Dave Sharma was up shiny and early to solid his poll at Paddington Public Faculty this morning – so early he needed to re-enact his vote for the cameras that missed him the primary time round.

He was joined by his spouse, Rachel Lord, and after voting eschewed a democracy sausage for a extra breakfast-appropriate bacon and egg roll.

Sharma’s battle to retain his seat of Wentworth in opposition to a problem from Allegra Spender has been one of many fascinating contests of this election, together with the opposite average Liberals up in opposition to Local weather 200-backed independents.

Liberal candidate for Wentworth Dave Sharma votes at Paddington Public Faculty. Credit score:Edwina Pickles

He stated the narrative concerning the rise of the independents – one of many massive tales of the marketing campaign – had helped his opponent.

“The truth that all of us discuss them and shorthand them as one marketing campaign exhibits you that it’s not a bunch of various independents prefer it has been in the previous,” he stated.

“These aren’t conventional grassroots unbiased figures operating on their very own points, they’re all operating on the identical points with a fairly homogenous marketing campaign construction.

“My sense is that Australians now see themselves as a de facto social gathering even when they don’t declare themselves as such.”

Sharma stated the phenomenon was one thing the Australian Electoral Fee or another authority could have to look at after the election.

Exterior the sales space, 33-year-old Paddington tech employee Sebastian Quinn stated he voted for Sharma as a result of “the Liberal Social gathering might be going to help the financial system a little bit bit higher and doubtless defend our borders a little bit extra”.

Dave Sharma tucks right into a bacon and egg roll after voting in Paddington. Credit score:Edwina Pickles

“I believe ScoMo may have carried out a little bit bit higher across the bushfires however I believe he’s carried out fairly properly with COVID,” he stated.

“Albo – he’s been kicking round for a very long time. He looks like a pleasant man however maybe just a bit bit delicate on the problems that matter to me.”

Moya Gabriel, a 75-year-old self-funded retiree, additionally saved her vote with the Liberals regardless of giving Spender some severe consideration.

Moya Gabriel votes in the Wentworth citizens. Credit score:Michael Koziol

“I really tossed up and I checked out Allegra Spender fairly a bit however I couldn’t discover any insurance policies on superannuation,” she stated. She stated Morrison “labored himself to the bone” firstly of the pandemic and that additionally drew her to re-electing the federal government.

Jack, a 27-year-old lawyer, stated he voted for Labor as a result of the federal government hadn’t carried out sufficient on local weather change. He most well-liked to help the key events reasonably than experiment with independents, he stated, as a result of that they had clearer and extra constant insurance policies. – Michael Koziol

Deves insists she has an opportunity of profitable

Controversial Liberal candidate Katherine Deves has voted at St Kieran’s Catholic Church in Manly Vale, which lacks a sausage sizzle.

Deves insisted she had an opportunity of profitable, regardless of incumbent unbiased Zali Steggall holding the seat of Warringah on a margin of simply over 7 per cent.

“I wouldn’t be right here if I didn’t [think I had a chance],” she stated, thanking her campaigners and household.

Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves casts her vote at St Kieran’s Catholic Church Corridor in Manly Vale. Credit score:Louise Kennerley

However Deves walked away in silence, holding her daughters’ arms, when requested whether or not her incendiary views of trans folks, posted on social media websites, risked dragging down the vote of different Liberal candidates.

“Simply preserve strolling,” a supporter suggested her as she left. – Nick Bonyhady



An ‘absolute win for democracy’

Labor candidate for North Sydney Catherine Renshaw has solid her vote at Northbridge Public Faculty, after what she describes as “a unbelievable contest”.

The citizens is held by Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, who’s being challenged strongly by Renshaw and unbiased candidate Kylea Tink.

Renshaw has spent the previous two weeks at prepoll cubicles and is feeling good concerning the suggestions.

Labor candidate Catherine Renshaw (centre) talks with supporters earlier than she casts her vote in the North Sydney citizens at Northbridge Public Faculty. Credit score:Kate Geraghty

“It’s been superb to see folks in this citizens assume that they actually have a selection this time,” she stated. “They’re pondering exhausting about their votes, they’re figuring out that it issues, they’re worrying about the place their preferences ought to go, and that’s an absolute win for democracy.”

Renshaw stated the primary points folks had been mentioning had been local weather change and integrity in authorities. She stated she voted on the college her three youngsters attended, in the identical corridor the place she had sat watching them get awards at assemblies, and it was pretty to be again to vote for herself.

She plans to spend the day travelling between 4 completely different cubicles in the citizens.

Unbiased candidate Kylea Tink along with her youngsters Kate, James and Maeve at a polling sales space in North Sydney. Credit score:Caitlin Fitzsimmons

Tink exited the polling sales space at Naremburn Faculty with a fist bump, saying “it’s so thrilling, I can’t consider I obtained to vote!”

The unbiased challenger is aligned with the teal independents on local weather motion and integrity, however her marketing campaign color is definitely pink.

Earlier than heading inside, Tink was flanked for a media name along with her three teenage youngsters: Maeve, Kate and James Hendren.

When it was identified that solely James, 19, was sufficiently old to vote, Tink joked that she would win in the event that they dropped the voting age to 9, given her focus on points that have an effect on youngsters’s futures, reminiscent of local weather change.

Maeve, 14, stated she wished she may vote for her mom.

“I’m so happy with every part that she’s carried out and every part that she’s doing for everybody else in the group,” she stated. “She’s such an awesome function mannequin.”

Requested if she felt assured about victory, Tink stated: “I believe North Sydney has already received, to be trustworthy.” – Caitlinn Fitzsimmons

Voting by cellphone

People who find themselves COVID-positive are capable of vote over the cellphone in this election, however the Australian Electoral Commissioner has warned phone queues is perhaps lengthy.

On the eve of the federal election, safe phone voting was prolonged to individuals who examined optimistic after 6pm on Could 13, after the foundations had been up to date on Friday afternoon.

Have you ever voted by cellphone in this election, and the way did it go? Tell us in the panel under.