Election Commission’s big announcement, rally, roadshow, padyatra banned, ‘Campaign Lockdown’ will happen at night

Sushil Chandra said that the commission has decided that no public meeting (physical rally), padyatra, cycle rally, bike rally roadshow will be allowed till January 15 with physical presence of people. Further, the Election Commission will review the situation of Kovid epidemic.

Sushil Chandra said that the commission has decided that no public meeting (physical rally), padyatra, cycle rally, bike rally roadshow will be allowed till January 15 with physical presence of people. Further, the Election Commission will review the situation of Kovid epidemic and issue instructions accordingly. Explaining the Corona rules, CEC Sushil Chandra said, the situation is not normal.

He said, those who will be put on duty in the elections, it is necessary to have both the doses of the vaccine. Apart from this, a booster dose will also be given to everyone. The Chief Secretaries of all the states have been instructed to expedite the process of vaccination.

Chandra said that there would be no meeting between 8 pm and morning. There will be no street gatherings on public roads. No victory procession will be taken out after the election results.

He said that only after reviewing the situation further, programs for campaigning would be allowed in the states as per the guidelines related to Kovid.

There will be a campaign curfew from 8 pm to 8 am. There will be no street gatherings. Apart from this, even after winning, there will be a ban on the celebration. Only five people can go for door to door campaign.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that all the states will have to give an affidavit that they will follow all the guidelines. Those not following the COVID guidelines will be liable to legal action.

He said that we are ensuring that maximum number of digital election campaigns take place. He said that all the polling stations will have facilities to protect against COVID like sanitizers and masks and the number of polling booths will be increased keeping in view the situation of Kovid.