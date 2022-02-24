Election fun: Somebody got the intermediary done after 12th, some took a resolution to leave their own party; When leaders slipped their tongues, people enjoyed it like this

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
Four-phase assembly elections have been completed in Uttar Pradesh. This time the elections are to be held in 7 phases and the results will be declared on March 10. On one hand the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is making every effort to retain its throne. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties are also engaged in vigorous campaigning. They are attacking each other fiercely during rallies, meetings, door to door campaigns. During this time there were many such occasions when the tongues of the leaders slipped and people made fun of it a lot.

What did the Home Minister say? Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the people during an election meeting, said that ‘Our government will give laptops and smartphones to those who take admission in Intermediate after passing 12th. This statement of Shah became the subject of much discussion and people enjoyed it. Similarly, in another meeting, his tongue slipped while praising PM Narendra Modi. In a few words, he said that PM Modi sleeps for 24 hours. Amit Shah was also criticized for this.

Om Prakash Rajbhar took a jibe at Shah’s statement and wrote, ‘A leader of a false government claiming that the level of education has increased in the last 5 years is going to introduce children after 12th.’ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel wrote, ‘Today journalist friends in Barabanki are asking, if there is an alternate model of everything in Chhattisgarh, is there any model of Inter after 12th? What shall I say now?’

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote while enjoying, ‘Those who enter after 12th, keep your marksheet ready, you will get employment by running. ,

Akhilesh also slipped his tongue: During an election meeting, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav started reminding the saying while targeting the Yogi government. However, he said the saying itself wrong. Akhilesh said that, ‘No snake will remain, nor will it play flute…’ People laughed a lot on this too.

Social media users took a jibe at this statement of Akhilesh. One user wrote, ‘Found the students who have entered after 12th. A new phrase was coined. A user named Sandeep Kumar Pandey wrote, ‘Na rahega snake na bajegi flute… Akhilesh bhaiya’s future has been ruined by Australia… demands for fees back brother.’

This is the condition of the Home Minister of the country- Amit Shah’s slippery tongue, people started enjoying it like this

A user taunted, ‘Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be no snake and no flute will play. Actually, he wanted to say SP instead of snake….

A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also became very viral. In which he said that if a relationship comes in the house, what is the first thing you see in a boy? Let’s see his intention… he also sees his job. If the boy’s intention is right, then he does not marry him….

A video of Omprakash Rajbhar, who was a minister in the Yogi government and later separated and joined the SP alliance, became very viral. His tongue slipped while addressing a gathering. Rajbhar said that ‘now we will accept the farewell of Samajwadi Party only’. People had a lot of fun on this. Make memes.

One such video of Durga Prasad Yadav, who was a minister in the Akhilesh government, went viral. While talking to the media, he said that ‘we have taken a pledge to send the Samajwadi Party home. There was a lot of reaction on this too and people surrounded him on social media.

