Election Result 2021: How to check election results on ECI website and app, check step-by-step guide

The Meeting elections are over in all 4 states and a Union Territory which might be electing new assemblies and governments. All eyes are actually on counting day. The states that went to the polls are Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The Union Territory of Puducherry votes to elect its personal meeting and authorities.

The counting of votes will happen for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry meeting elections 2021 will start on Might 2. The Election Fee will begin releasing end result tendencies from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Those that are keenly occupied with checking the progress on the go could observe it simply utilizing the ECI website and app.

Check right here the step-by-step guide to check Meeting Election Results on ECI website and Election Fee App.

Right here’s how to check election results on ECI website:

Go to ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on on the hyperlink that reads ‘Basic meeting elections 2021’ end result.

A brand new window will seem.

Results of Meeting Elections 2021 for most well-liked state and Union Territory might be displayed on your display.

Word: Alternatively, the customers also can check the results on their smartphones utilizing the ‘ECI’s Voter Helpline’ utility.

This is how to check West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Results on Election Fee App:

ECI’s Voter Helpline app is out there on each Android and iOS platforms through the Google Play Retailer and the Apple App Retailer.

Go to Google Play Retailer or Apple App Retailer and obtain the Voter Helpline app.

Fill within the particulars for registration.

You possibly can both skip this or register on the app.

As soon as executed, head over to the ‘results’ choice on the homepage to discover the results for ‘Meeting Elections 2021’.

