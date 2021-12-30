Election will not be postponed due to Corona! All parties in UP want elections to be held on time, EC told

An important meeting of the Election Commission was held on Thursday regarding the UP elections amid increasing cases of the new variant Omicron of Corona virus in the country. In which the Election Commission informed that all the parties have demanded for timely elections regarding the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Let us tell you that due to Omicron, there was discussion about postponing the UP elections. But after the demand of all the parties, it is possible that elections should be held on their own time.