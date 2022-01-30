Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu drives with SUVs worth 1.19 crore, has 44 lakh watches; Know- Apart from the Legislature, where else does the income come from? Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu declares assets worth Rs 44.63 cr including two high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh Know- Apart from the Legislature, where else does the income come from?

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday (January 29, 2022) filed his nomination papers, in which he declared his assets worth Rs 44.63 crore.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu drives in Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) worth 1.19 crores. Apart from this, he also has watches worth Rs 44 lakh. These things came to the fore on Saturday (January 29, 2022), when he filed his nomination for the state assembly elections. Congress candidate from Amritsar East seat also declared assets in the affidavit given along with his nomination papers. He also told in this that apart from the Legislature, from what other sources he earns.

Of the total assets declared by 58-year-old Sidhu of Rs 44.63 crore, two SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh and residential properties worth Rs 35 crore. According to the affidavit, out of assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu (former MLA) have movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.28 crore and Rs 41.35 crore respectively.

The affidavit also states that the former member of the Indian cricket team declared a total income of Rs 22.58 lakh in the financial year 2020-21, which is less than Rs 94.18 lakh in 2016-17. Sidhu’s declared movable assets include two Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.19 crore, a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 11.43 lakh, gold jewelery worth Rs 30 lakh and watches worth Rs 44 lakh.

According to the former Indian cricketer’s affidavit, wife Navjot Kaur has jewelery worth Rs 70 lakh, while in immovable assets, Sidhu has declared six showrooms in Patiala but does not have agricultural land. He also declared his ancestral house in Patiala spread over 1,200 square yards as assets worth Rs 1.44 crore. He also told about his 5,114 square yard residential property in Amritsar worth around Rs 34 crore.

In his nomination before the returning officer in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress unit chief has declared his salary as MLA, rental income and pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as his sources of income. In the affidavit, he mentioned his graduation (BA) degree from Panjab University in Patiala in 1986 as his educational qualification.