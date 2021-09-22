Elective surgery delayed in high covid hospital

Because of her condition, she chokes easily and has difficulty breathing. “I just cry all the time because of my condition,” she said.

Along with the physical discomfort, there is also his frustration that so many people in his state will not get vaccinated against Covid, and they are getting sick and taking hospital beds.

According to the latest data from federal and state health officials, only 66 percent of adults in Georgia have received at least one vaccine dose, while 77 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“They are punishing people like me,” Ms. Strong said.

In some areas, doctors are apparently rationing care. On Thursday, Idaho state officials expanded “crisis standards of care” across the state, a standard that was limited to the northern part of the state earlier in the month. Dave Jepsen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said, “We don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients in our hospitals, whether you’re for COVID-19 or because of a heart attack or car accident. ” , said in a statement.

With precious few available intensive care beds, Idaho hospitals largely stopped providing hernia surgery or hip replacements prior to the new order. Now they are postponing cancer and heart surgery as well, said Brian Whitlock, chief executive officer of the Idaho Hospital Association. “The hospitals there are performing at their level best,” he said.

In Alaska, the state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, has also begun rationing care as patients wait hours to go to the emergency room and doctors scramble to find beds. “While we are doing our best, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to every patient who needs our help,” the hospital’s medical staff said in a letter to the community in mid-September. “

When the pandemic first overtook hospitals last year, many institutions found no option but to postpone non-essential procedures. D., senior associate chief medical officer for capacity management and patient flow at Oregon Health & Science University, the state’s academic medical center in Portland. “We weren’t sure what exactly we were going to face,” said Mathias Merkel. “We already stopped elective surgeries and evacuated hospitals.”