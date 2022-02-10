National

Electoral Ink changes color upon contact with water, remains neutral in erasing soap; Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily?

Electoral Ink changes color upon contact with water, remains neutral in erasing soap; Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily? Know About Electoral Ink: Why Poll related Ink does not erase easily from Finger Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily?
Electoral Ink changes color upon contact with water, remains neutral in erasing soap; Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily? Know About Electoral Ink: Why Poll related Ink does not erase easily from Finger Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily?

Electoral Ink changes color upon contact with water, remains neutral in erasing soap; Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily? Know About Electoral Ink: Why Poll related Ink does not erase easily from Finger Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily?

Electoral Ink changes color upon contact with water, remains neutral in erasing soap; Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily? Know About Electoral Ink: Why Poll related Ink does not erase easily from Finger Know- Why this special ink does not leave easily?

The color of Electoral Ink (ink used in elections) is violet (purple color more similar to blue).

A special type of ink is put on your finger while voting in an election. This ink may also be called Electoral Ink, Voters Ink, Poll Ink or Electoral Ink. It is used in elections to prevent fraud (double voting: in the context of voting multiple times for a candidate).

This ink changes its color after coming in contact with water. It neither comes off easily and neither soap or detergent powder are effective in removing it. let’s know Interesting facts about electoral ink that you hardly knew:

Before voting, the polling officer puts it on the voter’s finger. Generally, electoral ink is applied on the forefinger/index finger of the voters. It is of violet colour, which is more like a violet color than blue.

This ink contains silver nitrate. It leaves a stain on the skin after exposure to light. It cannot be wiped off easily by washing. With the passage of time, the cells start getting old, then this ink starts to lighten and the cells disappear with time.

It is said that this ink cannot be easily removed for 72 hours. After coming in contact with water, it gradually changes its color. Actually its color is violet, while after some time it starts appearing black.

This Inc. is also made in India. MVPVL: Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited is a Government of Karnataka undertaking. This company has been in the work of making electoral ink for a long time. According to the information, in India, this company has a special license (for Electoral Inc) given by NDRC since 1962. The company does not give this ink to everyone. It is taken by the government or the agencies related to the elections.


