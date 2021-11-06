Electric bike of this company sold a lot in October, gives a range of 75 km in a single charge

Joy E-Bike has sold 2,855 electric scooters and motorcycles in India in October 2021, while in the same period last year, the company managed to sell only 474 units of electric two-wheelers, registering a growth of 502 percent this year. Has been done.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Limited is one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India operating under the brand name Joy e-Bike. The company announced its financial results for the second quarter (July-September 2021) a few days back, which has achieved the highest ever. At the same time, a report has come out that the company has sold a lot of Joy e-bike in the month of October. The company has registered a year-on-year growth of 502 percent in sales in October 2021.

giant leap of the company

what the company believes

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of the company says, “This festive season has created a festive buzz across the country. We are getting additional orders at all our touch points. We are confident of higher retail sales in the first week of November, especially on occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, further boosting our sales momentum.”

what is the specialty

If we talk about the features of this bike, then 250W motor power has been given in it and it is DC brushless. In terms of charging, this bike takes 4 to 4 and a half hours. It has a maximum speed of 25kmph and has a battery capacity of 72V 23AH. This bike gives a range of up to 75 kms once fully charged. The price of this bike in India is Rs 1,56,000. This bike gives you a good look and is comfortable to ride.

being liked by the logo

Talking about this bike, it is being liked a lot by the people. In terms of sales of electric bikes, it has become one of the best selling bikes. The company believes that it will have more sales in the coming time.