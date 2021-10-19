Electric bike with 150 km range will be launched soon with artificial intelligence, pre booking will start from this day, read full details

If you are planning to buy an electric bike, then wait a few days because this electric bike is going to be launched soon, in which you will get the feature of artificial intelligence.

Due to which new electric scooter-bikes and cars are being launched in the Indian market every day. In which the new electric bike has been indicated by Revolt Motors.

Revolt Motors has released a teaser of its soon-to-be-launched electric bike Revolt RV 400, after which the news of the launch of this bike on Diwali has increased in the market.

Along with this, the company has also started the pre-booking of this electric bike, in which customers interested in buying this bike will be able to book this bike from October 21.

Currently, this bike is available only in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad in India. But the company has also announced that in the first phase, this bike will now be made available in 70 cities of India.

In this first phase, the company’s focus will be on major cities known for economic activities like Bangalore, Kolkata, Surat and Chandigarh.

After looking at the teacher released, it can be said that the company has made this Revolt RV 400 with brand new design and features.

In the 14-second video teaser released by the company, it has also been mentioned that this electric bike is going to be India’s first artificial intelligence equipped bike.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Revolt Motors has not shared any information about the battery and power of this bike, but according to media reports, the company can be given a 3 kW mid drive motor and 3.24kWh capacity lithium-ion battery pack in this electric bike.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to the reports, the range of this bike is going to be between 150 to 200 km after full charge once. With this range, you are going to get a top speed of up to 85 kilometers per hour in this bike.

Talking about the features of the bike, the company is going to provide a full digital instrument cluster in it. Along with this, Bluetooth connectivity, and an app named My Revolt will also be given.

According to the report, through this My Revolt app, you will get features like start-stop, last parking location, battery status, nearest charging station and navigation.