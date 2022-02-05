Electric bikes come with style, long range and hi-tech features, read report

If you are planning to buy an electric bike, then before that you should read here the complete details of top 3 electric bikes that give long range.

Due to the increasing demand for electric two wheelers in the country, today this segment has become very big, in which you get electric scooters and bikes according to your choice and need.

In which today we are talking about the top 3 electric bikes that give sporty design with hi-tech features and long range, if you also want to buy an electric bike, then here you can know about the price of these top 3 electric bikes. Full details of features and specifications.

Komaki Ranger: The Komaki Ranger is an electric cruiser bike that the company launched in January 2022. The bike has a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kW, with which a motor of 4 thousand watt power has been given.

Regarding the range of this electric cruiser bike, the company claims that this bike gives a range of 180 to 200 km after a full charge.

Talking about the features, features like Bluetooth connectivity, sound system, gear mode, anti-theft lock, cruise control, mobile charging unit, dual sound pipe with flame effect have been given in it.

Talking about the price of Komaki Ranger, the company has launched it with a starting price of Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tork Kratos: The Torque Kratos is a sporty-designed electric bike powered by a 4 kW and 48 watt lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 7.5 kW power-generating motor.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the range of the bike, the company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a range of 180 km, with which it gets a top speed of 100 km per hour.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the price of the bike, the company has introduced it with two variants, in which the starting price of the first variant has been kept at Rs 1,02,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the starting price of the second variant is Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Showroom, Delhi).

Revolt RV400: Revolt RV is an electric bike with hi-tech features, two variants of which have been launched by the company. This bike has been given 72 V, 3.24 Kwh lithium battery pack with mid drive motor which is 3 thousand watts of power.

Regarding the range of the bike, the company claims that it gives a range of 150 km after a single charge, with which it gets a top speed of 45 km per hour.

Talking about the price of Revolt RV 400, the company has launched it in the market with a starting price of Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi).