electric bikes give a range of up to 150km in a single charge know the features and price

Electric bike : At present, the price of crude oil in the world is touching the sky. Indian Oil Corporation has not increased oil prices in the country for the last 83 days. This does not mean that the price of petrol will not increase in the coming days in the country, but still petrol is being available in many states of the country at the rate of 90 to 100 rupees per liter. If you too are tired of buying expensive petrol for the bike, then you must know about these electric bikes. Which will not only give relief from the rising price of petrol, but will also cost less than petrol bikes in maintenance.

Revolt RV 400 – This bike of Revolt was launched last year and within minutes its booking of 5000 units was completed. Let us tell you that the price of this bike is 1 lakh 16 thousand rupees and this bike gives a range of 150 km in a single charge. Whereas it takes 4 hours to charge.

Komaki Ranger – This bike was launched on 24 January this year. The Komaki Rangeen is the first electric cruiser bike in the country to offer a range of 220 km on a single charge. If we talk about the price of this bike, then the ex-showroom price is one lakh 68 thousand rupees.

Joy e-bike Monster – For those looking to buy electric motorcycles, there is also the Joy e-bike Monster bike, which costs Rs 1 lakh. Its battery range is up to 75 km, but its top speed is only up to 25 km per hour. This bike gets fully charged in four and a half hours.

Revolt RV 300 – This is the second electric bike of Revolt and its ex-showroom price is Rs 1 lakh. At the same time, this bike gives a range of 180 km in a single charge and it takes 4 hours for full charge.