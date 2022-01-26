Electric Bikes Kratos and Kratos R launched in India with a speed of more than 100km, can be booked for just Rs 999

Its starting price is Rs 1.02 lakh on subsidy in Delhi, this price has been given as per Delhi ex-showroom. The company has claimed that this electric bike will give a range of 180 km in a single charge.

Tork Kratos startup company has forayed into electric two wheeler in India. In India, Torque Kratos has launched the electric bike in two variants, which will come in the name of Kratos and Kratos R. A sporty look is being given to these motorcycles. Its starting price is Rs 1.02 lakh on subsidy in Delhi, this price has been given as per Delhi ex-showroom. The company has claimed that this electric bike will give a range of 180 km in a single charge.

Booking can be done from Rs.999

Since the launch, the company has also started booking both its variants. However, while giving information about its delivery, the company said that it will be delivered in April this year. Which you can pre-book today for Rs 999. Talking about the price of both these bikes, the price of Kratos in Delhi with subsidy is Rs 102499 and Kratos R is priced at Rs 117499. There are many color options in this, in which the option of white, blue, red and black color has been given.

Photo- Torque Motors

What will be the top speed

Talking about these two variant bikes, it catches the speed of 0-40 kmph in just four seconds. The top speed of this electric bike is 105 km / h, which goes up to 180 km in a single charge. It has a strong battery, which can generate maximum power of 7.5 Kw and can generate torque of 28Nm. The company has informed that in the initial phase it will be introduced in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune and after that more cities will be included in the second phase.

Read also: After all, due to which the option of removal battery is not being given in modern smartphones, and what is the effect of it

And what is the specialty

Features like fast charging option, geo fencing and find my vehicle features, motorwalk assistant features, crash alert, vacation mode and track mode analyze have been provided in this bike. This bike has a 4 Kwh Lithium Ion battery, which gives a voltage of 48V.

who will clash

Talking about the comparison of this bike, this electric bike will give a tough competition to the already existing Revolt RV 400 (Rs 1,17,020), Joy E-Bike Monster (Rs 1,01,055) in the Indian market. However, this electric bike will give many such features, which are not in other bikes.