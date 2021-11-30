Electric buses soon run on Indian roads here are the top 5 which give a range of 250 km in a single charge

Due to the rising price of petrol and diesel and being environmentally conscious, the trend of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country. Keeping this in mind, the central government and state governments have started running electric buses in big cities. These buses not only control pollution but also provide comfortable travel to the passengers. If you haven’t traveled in these electric buses yet. So there is no need to be disappointed because we are sharing all the information related to them with you. With which you will be able to know all the features of electric buses.

Tata Starbus Urban – Tata Motors has always been popular for its heavy vehicles. Seeing the demand for heavy electric vehicles, Tata Motors launched its electric bus in the market under the name Starbus Urban. In which the company has used a lot of advanced technology. This Tata bus has a Lithium Ion battery pack of 186kw which generates minimum power of 145kw and maximum power of 245kw. The Tata Starbus Urbane, on the other hand, gives a range of 150 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 75 kmph.

Ashok Leyland Circuit S – Hinduja Group’s commercial vehicle company Ashok Leyland has also launched the circuit electric bus. In which the company has given a small battery which gives a range of 50 km in a single charge. At the same time, fast technology of battery swapping has been given in this bus. Which you can replace in 2 minutes at any Sun Mobile battery station in the city. With this, 30 passengers can easily sit in the Circuit S electric bus.

Olectra C9 – The Olectra electric bus offers a great range of 250-300 km on a single charge. The company also has a major contract to manufacture electric buses in India. Due to which the company is working fast. On the other hand, the Olectra C9 is powered by two 180 kW L-ion electric motors that can generate torque of 3000 Nm and up to 480 bhp. With the fast charging available in it, the battery can be fully charged in 2-3 hours. It can seat 45-49 passengers at a time.

JBM Eco-Life Electric Bus – This bus is India’s first 100% electric bus. In which the company has given Lithium Ion battery pack. At the same time, this bus gives a range of 250 km in a single charge and this battery can be fully charged in 2 to 3 hours with fast charging. Apart from this, features like CCTV cameras, stop request button, panic button for emergency are available in the bus.

Olectra eBuzz K6 LuXe – This is the second electric minibus from Olectra. Which was launched by the company in 2018. In this bus, the company has given a motor of 180kwh. Which generates torque of 1800Nm. This bus gives a range of 200 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 80 kmph. At the same time, the battery of this bus can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours with a fast charger.