Electric buses will run on the roads of Delhi the first batch of 100 buses is ready know what features it is equipped with

The electric bus given by the Delhi Transport Department has a low floor similar to CNG buses. It also has a ramp for the handicapped to climb. Along with this, handles have also been given to hold for passengers traveling while standing.

In order to control pollution in the country’s capital Delhi, the Delhi government is soon going to operate electric buses. According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Delhi Transport Department has recently got the first batch of 100 electric buses. He told that in the coming time, Delhi will get 300 more such buses. After which the total number of electric buses in DTC’s fleet will increase to 400. At the same time, with the arrival of these buses, there will be some relief in the pollution situation in Delhi. Let us know what is special about the electric bus received by the Delhi Transport Department.

Kailash Gehlot said this thing – Delhi government’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot recently told the media that in January 2022, 300 electric buses will be available to the Delhi Transport Department. At the same time, he had said that, as far as CNG buses are concerned, they will continue to run as before and the government will place orders for 800 CNG buses in two batches in the coming days. After which only electric buses will be procured for public transport.

100 charging stations to be built in Delhi The Transport Minister had further informed that the government has also issued tenders for 100 charging stations. Another lot will take 100 more. Gehlot said that these are different from the existing over 100 charging stations in different places of Delhi.

Apart from this, DTC is planning to set up such stations at Dwarka Sector-8, Dwarka Sector 2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place.

Efforts to reduce the increasing pollution The large number of vehicles plying on the roads of Delhi is considered to be the main cause of pollution in the city. This is the reason why the government is trying to reduce the pollution burden in the capital through electric and CNG buses. Recently, the Delhi government has canceled the registration of all diesel vehicles which are 10 years old in the state. The government has advised vehicle owners to install electric kits in old vehicles. Along with this, 15 years old petrol vehicles are also going to be discontinued.

