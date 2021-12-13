Electric cars will also emit sound, may sound like a special machine; Know why this arrangement is being considered Electric cars will also emit sound, may sound like a special machine; Know why this arrangement is being considered – Electric Cars may also produce noise, specific machines; Know why this arrangement is being considered

According to experts, new rules can also be issued regarding voice in e-cars or e-vehicles.

Like normal vehicles, electric cars may also have noise in the coming times. Usually, due to the state-of-the-art technology in these vehicles, the sound is negligible, but it is being said that the government is working towards exploring the possibilities of sound in them.

In some media reports, quoting sources, it was told that the voice system is being made in the e-cars so that other vehicles and people on the road can also know about that vehicle. With the help of its sound, they will be able to move away on alert, whereas if there is no sound, they will not know about the vehicle and this thing may be the cause of the accident.

The reports further said, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked the concerned departments to explore possibilities in this regard. The impact of noise in these e-vehicles will be evaluated once the option is available. It will be ascertained whether noise pollution is spreading due to the sound emanating from the e-cars. Only after this apprehension is not there, further work will be done on implementing the option.

