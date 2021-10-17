Electric scooter running 100 km in single charge will be launched in India next year, know what will be the price

Dao 703, EV Tech will be the company’s first electric vehicle. After which the company can also launch bikes and cars along with many more electric scooters. Talking about the features of the company’s first electric scooter, it will have a strong battery, which can give a range of up to 100 km on a single charge.

The market for EV vehicles in India is growing at a fast pace. In such a situation, many companies are now getting attracted towards EV vehicles from petrol diesel vehicles. Companies like Ola, TVS, Hero, Bajaj have launched their electric scooters in the market, whose demand among the people is also increasing. Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Dao EV Tech Company is set to enter the country’s electric vehicles (EV) market with the Dao 703 high-speed electric scooter next year.

Dao 703, EV Tech will be the company’s first electric vehicle. After which the company can also launch bikes and cars along with many more electric scooters. Talking about the features of the company’s first electric scooter, it will have a strong battery, which can give a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. The Dao 703 is powered by a 72 V BLDC motor with a maximum power output of 3500 W. The battery comes with 72 V LFP Li-ion. The company claims that this electric scooter will give a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

The company has informed that Dao 703 will be launched in India in January 2022. While disclosing the price of the Dao 703 e scooter, it has been told that its sticker price is Rs 1.2 lakh, but after EV subsidy, the scooter will cost Rs 86,000. The pre-bookings for the Oh and Dao 703 in India have also started now, but deliveries in the country are to begin in January next year. Some of its key features are LED headlight, LED blinker, LED tail light, digital instrument cluster, etc.

Talking about the company’s plan, it is busy expanding its network in India. Dao EV Tech currently plans to launch in South India with 20 dealers. The company says that in the coming year and a half, the company will launch its model with 300 dealers across the country.

Let us tell you that due to the rising price of petrol and diesel in India, people are getting attracted towards electric vehicles. Due to this, companies are also moving fast towards this and are busy launching their models one after the other. It is expected that more number of EV vehicles will be launched next year.