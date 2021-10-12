Electric Scooter: This electric scooter coming at a price of less than 70 thousand rupees, runs 70-80 km in a single charge

The demand for electric scooters is increasing rapidly in India. Big companies are showing their inclination towards this, in such a situation, the central government is also promoting electric vehicles. If you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, but are unable to take it due to the high price, then you are being told about such an electric vehicle, which will cover a distance of 70-80 km in a single charge. And its price will also come in less than 70 thousand like a common scooter.

Actually, Okaya Freedom Two-Wheeler Company has recently launched its third electric scooter. It has been launched in two variants. The electric scooters Freedom LI-2 and Freedom LA-2 are going to take on the Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak and others. The company claims that in the coming time, many variants of Okaya will be launched electric scooters, which will go up to 250 km range.

The starting price of these scooters from Okaya is Rs 69,999 as per ex-showroom Delhi. The scooter is offered in 12 color options. The scooter includes a 250W BLDC hub motor and is powered by a 48V 30Ah battery. It can run up to 70-80 kms on a single charge and it will take around 4-5 hours for its battery to be fully charged.

The top speed of this electric scooter from Okaya Freedom is said to be 25 Kmph. If we talk about its other features, then it comes with digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamp, LED DRL, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock.

The Okaya Freedom LA2 comes with a 250W BLDC hub motor and 48V 28Ah VLRA (C20) battery and can run up to 50-60 kms on a single charge. It takes eight to 10 hours to charge. The electric scooter is offered with features like digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock along with disc front brake and drum rear brake.

